Senior Slope-Side Day - Lead
Feb 23, 2017
Free Slope-Side Poker Run, lunch and Terry Peak Trivia contest for senior citizens ages 70 and over.
|Location:
|Terry Peak Ski Area
|Map:
|21120 Stewart Slope Rd., Lead, SD
|Phone:
|605-584-2165
|Email:
|linda@terrypeak.com
|Website:
|http://www.terrypeak.com
All Dates:
