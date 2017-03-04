Share |

Saturdays at CWS - Traveling Solo: Scandinavia Adventures - Sioux Falls

Mar 4, 2017 10:00 am - 11:00 am

Karen Pratt will provide valuable tips and information for solo travelers to the Scandinavian region.
The program will also include beautiful photographs from Karen’s own adventures!


Location:   The Center for Western Studies on the Augustana University Campus
Map:   2121 S. Summit Ave., Sioux Falls, SD 57197
Phone:   605-274-4007
Email:   cws@augie.edu
The Center for Western Studies on the Augustana University Campus
