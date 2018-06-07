Share |

Rustic Hills Rummage - Sioux Falls

Jun 7, 2018 - Jun 9, 2018

Rustic Hills Rummage is the largest organized rummage sale event on the east side of Sioux Falls. Each year this event boasts 50+ rummage sales during the second weekend of June!

--Thursday12 to 8 p.m.
--Friday8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
--Saturday8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Located from Sycamore to Hwy 11 between E 26th and 41st Streets!


Location:   Rustic Hills
Map:   Sioux Falls, SD 57110
Email:   rustichillsrummage@gmail.com
Website:   http://rustichillsrummage.webs.com/

All Dates:
Jun 7, 2018 - Jun 9, 2018

Rustic Hills Rummage is the largest organized rummage sale event on the east side of Sioux Falls.

Rustic Hills
Rustic Hills 57110 Sioux Falls, SD 57110

Search All Events By Day

June (2018)
« May
July »
S M T W T F S
          1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by LVSYS