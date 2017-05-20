Rock Garden Tour - Watertown
May 20, 2017 7:30 pm - 9:00 pm
SDPB's own comics and musicians entertain with witty banter, original music and gardening anecdotes.
Proceeds benefit Two Sides of the Same Coin, women entrepreneurs in Africa. Visit the following website to learn how Mary Redlin from Watertown travels each year to Africa to teach women how to open their own business. www.twosidesofthesamecoin.org
Fee: $20.00
|Location:
|Goss Opera House
|Map:
|Kemp Avenue, Watertown, South Dakota 57201
|Phone:
|605-520-7734
|Email:
|mrredlin@yahoo.com
|Website:
|http://www.facebook.com/events/1843252199265954/
All Dates:
