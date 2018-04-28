Share |

River Rat Marathon - Yankton

Apr 28, 2018 8:00 am

Timed races starting at Riverside Park, Yankton, SD and proceeding out on the trails to the scenic Lewis & Clark Lake campgrounds, around Lake Yankton


Location:   Meridian Bridge, Yankton
Map:   400 Levee St., Yankton, SD 57078
Website:   http://www.riverratmarathon.com/

All Dates:
Apr 28, 2018 8:00 am

Race.

Meridian Bridge, Yankton
Meridian Bridge, Yankton 57078 400 Levee St., Yankton, SD 57078

Search All Events By Day

April (2018)
« March
May »
S M T W T F S
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30          

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by LVSYS