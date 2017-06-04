Share |

Ride Across South Dakota (RASDAK) - Rapid City

Jun 4, 2017 - Jun 10, 2017

Bicycle tour from Rapid City to Sioux Falls. Begins at Central States Fairgrounds, Rapid City.


Location:   Central States Fairgrounds
Map:   800 San Francisco St, Rapid City, SD 57701
Phone:   605-321-9533
Email:   rasdakbiketour@gmail.com
Website:   http://rasdak.com/

All Dates:
Bicycle tour from Rapid City to Sioux Falls. Begins at Central States Fairgrounds, Rapid City.
