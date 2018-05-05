Revenge of the 5th Breakfast and Play Day -Sioux Falls
May 5, 2018 9:00 am - 11:00 am
We're celebrating “May the 4th Be With You” a day later with a fun, "Star Wars" themed event. Channel your inner force for a Revenge of the 5th Breakfast and Play Day on Saturday, May 5. View our website to learn more and get your tickets today.
|Location:
|Washington Pavilion
|Map:
|301 S. Main Ave., Sioux Falls, SD 57104
|Phone:
|605-367-6000
|Email:
|info@washingtonpavilion.org
|Website:
|http://www.washingtonpavilion.org/event/revenge-5th-breakfast-and-play-day
All Dates:
May 5, 2018 9:00 am - 11:00 am
A fun "Star Wars" themed event.
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.