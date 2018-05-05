Share |

Revenge of the 5th Breakfast and Play Day -Sioux Falls

May 5, 2018 9:00 am - 11:00 am

We're celebrating “May the 4th Be With You” a day later with a fun, "Star Wars" themed event. Channel your inner force for a Revenge of the 5th Breakfast and Play Day on Saturday, May 5. View our website to learn more and get your tickets today.


Location:   Washington Pavilion
Map:   301 S. Main Ave., Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Phone:   605-367-6000
Email:   info@washingtonpavilion.org
Website:   http://www.washingtonpavilion.org/event/revenge-5th-breakfast-and-play-day

A fun "Star Wars" themed event. 

