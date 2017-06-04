Share |

Red Cloud Indian Art Show - Pine Ridge

Jun 4, 2017 - Aug 13, 2017

Works of art from seasoned Native American professionals and young Lakota artists just beginning their artistic careers. One of only a few art shows held on an Indian Reservation.The exhibition, which typically showcases 175 submissions in categories as varied as painting and photography to beadwork and quillwork, features the work of more than 50 Native artists each year.


Location:   Heritage Center at Red Cloud Indian School
Map:   100 Mission Dr, Pine Ridge, SD 57770
Phone:   605-867-8257
Website:   http://www.redcloudschool.org/ArtShow

