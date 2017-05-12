Prom Through The Decades &ndash Big Band Dance - Sioux Falls

May 12, 2017 7:30 pm - 11:00 pm

The El Riad Shrine Dance Club and the Ballroom Dance Club holds a big band dance with a live band on the finest dance floor in the region. The music will be provided by the Shrine Big Band, who will play a variety of danceable music. A Waltz dance lesson will start at 6:45 and the band will start at 7:30.

For more information please visit facebook.com/ElRiadDanceClub, elriad.org or ballroomdanceclubsf.org. Get Tickets at https://elriaddanceclub.eventbrite.com

Fee: $14 per person or $7 with a student I.D.