Prairie Golf Course Tournament - Sioux Falls
Jul 27, 2017
Join us for the third annual fundraising golf tournament to benefit Trail Ridge Senior Living Community.
Funds raised from the event will help to enhance the wellness programs by creating walking paths around the campus as well as to enrich the outdoor living space by building a greenhouse for all residents at Trail Ridge.
SCHEDULE OF EVENTS
- Registration & Lunch: 12:00PM
- Shotgun Start: 1:00PM
- Dinner, Awards & Raffle Prize Drawings: 6:00PM
FEES
- Team of Four Golfers: $500
- Hole Sponsor with Registration of a Full Team: $250
Fee: $500.00
|Location:
|Prairie Green Golf Course
|Map:
|600 E 69th St, Sioux Falls, South Dakota 57108
|Phone:
|(605) 339-4847
|Email:
|JHoney@abhomes.org
|Website:
|http://trailridgegolf.com
All Dates:
Jul 27, 2017
Third annual fundraising golf tournament to benefit Trail Ridge Senior Living Community.
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.