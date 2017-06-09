Share |

Peter and the Starcatcher (play) - Custer

Jun 9, 2017 - Jun 25, 2017

Play with music

Book by Rick Elice

Music by Wayne Barker

based on a novel by Dave Barry & Ridley Pearson

Hilarious-filled evening of madcap fun! A dozen brilliant actors play more than 100 unforgettable characters using enormous talent, ingenious stagecraft and the limitless possibilities of imagination to bring this 5 time Tony Award winning play to life. This swashbuckling grownup prequel to Peter Pan is sure to have you hooked from the moment you let your imagination take flight. Produced by special arrangement with Musical Theatre International.


Location:   Black Hills Playhouse
Map:   24834 S. Playhouse Rd. Custer, SD 57730
Phone:   605-255-4141
Website:   http://www.blackhillsplayhouse.com/show-descriptions

All Dates:
Jun 9, 2017 - Jun 25, 2017

Black Hills Playhouse
