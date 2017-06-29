Party on the Patio with Putnam, Bristow and Jami Lynn - Deadwood
Jun 29, 2017 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Deadwood History will host an evening of great musical entertainment with Kenny Putnam, Boyd Bristow and Jami Lynn on the Historic Adams House lawn.
Admission is $10 per person; cash bar available. For more information, please call 605-722-4800. In case of inclement weather, the concert will be moved to the Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center (HARCC).
|Location:
|Historic Adams House
|Map:
|22 Van Buren Street, Deadwood, SD 57732
|Phone:
|605-722-4800
|Email:
|Rose@deadwoodhistory.com
|Website:
|http://www.DeadwoodHistory.com
All Dates:
Jun 29, 2017 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm Purchase tickets at the door.
Evening of music with Putnam, Bristow, and Jami Lynn at the Historic Adams House.
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.