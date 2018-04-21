Share |

Party for the Planet - Sioux Falls

Apr 21, 2018 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm

In honor of Earth Day, the zoo hosts an annual “Party for the Planet.” This event is designed with fun and educational activities to involve parents and children alike and encourages enthusiasm for nature. “Party for the Planet” shows visitors how to make their own backyard more wildlife friendly, while also teaching about conservation.

Cost: Event is free with zoo admission.


Location:   Great Plains Zoo & Delbridge Museum of Natural History
Map:   805 S Kiwanis Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Phone:   605-367-7003
Email:   info@gpzoo.org
Website:   http://www.greatzoo.org

Celebrate Earth Day by learning about conservation and making your backyard more wildlife friendly.

Great Plains Zoo & Delbridge Museum of Natural History 57104 805 S Kiwanis Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104

