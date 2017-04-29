Pari-Mutuel Horse Racing - Fort Pierre
May 6, 2017 - May 7, 2017
Local experts explain the program to bettors an hour before races.
|Location:
|Stanley County Fairgrounds
|Map:
|310 Casey Tibbs Street, Fort Pierre, SD 57532
|Phone:
|605-223-2178
All Dates:
May 6, 2017 - May 7, 2017
