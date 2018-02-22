One Man, Two Guvnors (Play) - Sioux Falls
Feb 22, 2018 - Feb 25, 2018
A play production by Sioux Empire Community Theatre.
|Location:
|Orpheum Theater Center
|Map:
|315 N Phillips Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
|Phone:
|605-360-4800
|Website:
|http://www.siouxfallstheatre.com/productions/one-man-two-guvnors/
All Dates:
Feb 22, 2018 - Feb 25, 2018 Thursdays - Saturdays at 7 pm and Sundays at 2 pm
Mar 1, 2018 - Mar 4, 2018 Thursdays - Saturdays at 7 pm and Sundays at 2 pm
