NMM at the Movies - Keep on Keepin’ on - Vermillion
Jan 16, 2017 7:30 pm
Touching documentary about jazz master Clark Terry and his last mentorship. R. (2014)
|Location:
|Coyote Twin Theater
|Map:
|10 E Main St, Vermillion, SD 57069
|Phone:
|605-677-5306
|Website:
|http://nmmusd.org/
All Dates:
