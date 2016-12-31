New Year's Eve Dance - Aberdeen
Dec 31, 2016 8:00 pm
Silent auction, door prizes, raffle and live music to benefit Make-A-Wish South Dakota.
All proceeds raised will stay in South Dakota and help grant wishes to children with serious medical conditions.
|Location:
|Eagles Club
|Map:
|316 S 2nd St, Aberdeen, SD 57401
|Phone:
|605-229-1072
|Email:
|elderfsh@abe.midco.net
All Dates:
Dec 31, 2016 8:00 pm Doors open at 8 p.m. and dance starts at 9 p.m.
