"Nemo 500" Outhouse Races - Nemo
Feb 25, 2017
Outhouse races, chili cook-off, kids scoop shovel races and prize drawing. Supports NAJA Shrine KIds Transportation.
|Location:
|Nemo Guest Ranch
|Map:
|12737 Guest Ranch Loop, Nemo, SD 57759
|Phone:
|605-578-2708
|Email:
|kevinkuchenbecker66@gmail.com
|Website:
|http://www.nemo500.com/
All Dates:
