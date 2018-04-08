Share |

National Players present Alice in Wonderland - Spearfish

Apr 8, 2018 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm

"I know who I was when I got up this morning, but I think I must have been changed several times since then.” -- Alice

For the third straight year, the National Players Touring Theater visits The Matthews Opera House in Spearfish. “Alice in Wonderland” is performed at 2 p.m., Sunday, Apr. 8. Tickets are $10 adults, $5 youth and BHSU students.

An Alice for our time: a precocious girl falls into a fantastic world of extravagant characters where little makes sense. In this 21st-century staging, cameras, projection, and puppets help tell the story of Alice's journey through Wonderland.

 

Fee: $10 adults, $5 youth & BHSU Students


Location:   The Matthews Opera House & Art
Map:   612 N. Main Street, Spearfish, SD 57783
Phone:   605-642-7973
Email:   marketing@matthewsopera.com
Website:   http://www.matthewsopera.com/moh-alice-np/

All Dates:
Apr 8, 2018 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm Buy online at any time.

Adaptation of the Lewis Carroll novel Alice in Wonderland.

The Matthews Opera House & Art
The Matthews Opera House & Art 57783 612 N. Main Street, Spearfish, SD 57783

Search All Events By Day

April (2018)
« March
May »
S M T W T F S
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30          

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by LVSYS