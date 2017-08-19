Share |

Mortimer's Survivor Challenge - Bruce

Aug 19, 2017

Teams participate in challenges like orienteering, canoeing, kayaking, fire starting and shelter building. 


Location:   Oakwood Lakes State Park
Map:   20247 Oakwood Shoreline Dr, Bruce, SD 57220
Phone:   605-627-5441
Email:   OakwoodLakes@state.sd.us
Website:   http://www.gfp.sd.gov/state-parks/directory/oakwood-lakes/

All Dates:
Aug 19, 2017

Teams participate in challenges like orienteering, canoeing, kayaking, fire starting and shelter building. 
Oakwood Lakes State Park
Oakwood Lakes State Park 20247 Oakwood Shoreline Dr, Bruce, SD 57220

