Model Railroad Club Open House - Sioux Falls
Mar 3, 2018 - Mar 4, 2018
Dozens of model trains will be on display at the Sioux Falls Model Railroad Club Saturday and Sunday, Mar. 3-4. Located on the north end of the Sioux Empire Fairgrounds, north of the Armory, the model trains will be in operation on what is South Dakota’s largest permanent HO scale layout. Visitors will be invited to a behind the scenes tour, seeing how members of the Sioux Valley Model Engineers Society not only operate the model trains, but also view the expansion of the club’s display.
Admission: free
|Location:
|Sioux Empire Fairgrounds
|Map:
|100 N Lyon Blvd, Sioux Falls, SD
All Dates:
Mar 3, 2018 - Mar 4, 2018 Hours: 10 am - 4 pm
See dozens of model trains in operation on South Dakota's largest permanent HO scale layout.
