Military Appreciation Day and Open House - Brookings
Apr 28, 2018 11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Come enjoy free food and discover the opportunities Civil Air Patrol has to offer.
Open to the public.
- Build and launch bottle rockets
- Meet the Search and Rescue Dog Team
- Defend against hackers
- Take flight with our simulators
- Step inside a real airplane
- Giveaways and door prizes!
Registration not required but preferred - www.eventbrite.com
|Location:
|Brookings Airport Terminal
|Map:
|413 W Second St S, Brookings, SD 57006
|Email:
|mimi.klosterman@sdcap.us
|Website:
|http://www.bigsioux.sdcap.us/military-appreciation/
All Dates:
This fun-filled day will honor those who have served and those currently serving in the military.
