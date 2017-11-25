Share |

Mid-Winter Fair - Gregory

Nov 25, 2017 9:00 am - 4:00 pm

Santa will attend.
After Prom provides the lunch stand.
Lots of Holiday Shopping!
Set-up will be available the night before.

 

Fee: $35/space 10/table


Location:   Gregory Memorial Auditorium
Map:   Gregory Auditorium, Main St., Gregory, South Dakota 57533
Phone:   605-830-9778
Email:   mccance@gwtc.net

