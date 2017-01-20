Share |

Media One Funski - Sioux Falls

Jan 20, 2017 - Jan 21, 2017

Skiing, snowboarding, team tubing, Frozen Leg kickball, snow sculpture, zipfy sled racing and cross country skiing. Proceeds benefit the Children’s Inn.


Location:   Great Bear Recreation Park
Map:   5901 E Rice St, Sioux Falls, SD 57110
Phone:   605-339-0000
Website:   http://www.funski.org/

