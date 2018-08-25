McCrossan Boys Ranch Xtreme Event Rodeo - Sioux Falls

Aug 25, 2018 5:30 pm - 9:00 pm

Saddle Up! It’s time again for the McCrossan Boys Ranch Xtreme Event Challenge. Featuring only the most jaw dropping, extreme, action-packed events of rodeo – barrel racing, mutton busting and the Northern Bull Riding Tour! Get a chance to see some of the fastest barrel racers and best bull riders in the country butting heads and battling it out for cash prizes and the honor of being crowned the Xtreme Event Challenge Champion.



Don’t clown around and miss the fun – visit www.mccrossan.org for more details or to buy tickets online. All proceeds will go to support the quality programs for at-risk youth at McCrossan Boys Ranch.

Fee:

Adult: $12 advance; $15 the day of

Children: $5 (3 and under free)