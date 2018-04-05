Share |

McCrossan Boys Ranch Banquet Auction - Sioux Falls

Apr 5, 2018 5:30 pm - 9:00 pm

McCrossan Boys' Ranch is proud to announce the Professional Bull Riders (PBR) are returning for our 2018 banquet auction! Dust off your cowboy boots and get ready for a night of fun at this year's country-western themed event. Enjoy music, great food, wonderful auction items and hear motivational stories from some of the best bull riders in the world. Stay tuned to find out more about some very special appearances!

Tickets: $75


Location:   Sioux Falls Arena
Map:   1201 North West Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Phone:   605-339-1203
Email:   christy.menning@mccrossan.org
Website:   http://www.mccrossan.org

Dust off your boots and get ready for the Midwest's wildest banquet auction.

