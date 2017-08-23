Marah in the Mainsail, Meriwether Raindelay at Bigs Bar - Sioux Falls

Aug 23, 2017 8:00 pm - 11:00 pm

Cinematic is the word most often used to describe Marah in the Mainsail's sound. Precise yet primitive jungle drums set the stage for the eclectic and powerful ensemble to sweep you away into their haunting world. Like oil and water, Durry's gravel voice alongside Mariah Mercedes's crystal clarity form a stirring, yet beautiful contrast. All being thrust forward by aggressive percussion, growling bass, and soaring brass. Their lyrics paint a thrilling picture of monsters and ghosts, murderers and thieves, love and guilt, and everything in between.



As we spiral ever closer to the void, one voice stands out amongst the screams. Comforting us in our darkest hour. Some call the voice hope...others, Meriwether Raindelay.



Presented by Last Triumph



21+ | $7 | 8PM