Main Street Square Concert Series - Rapid City
Jun 29, 2017 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursdays, June 1 to Aug. 31, 2017 | 6 to 9 p.m.
Rock out at the Main Street Square Concert series in Downtown Rapid City, featuring live bands, kids' activities, delicious food vendors, and an assortment of refreshments in the beverage garden. A wide variety of artists will hit the stage and keep you dancing.
|Location:
|Main Street Square
|Map:
|526 Main Street, Rapid City, South Dakota 57701
|Phone:
|605-716-7979
|Email:
|info@mainstreetsquarerc.com
|Website:
|http://www.MainStreetSquareRC.com
All Dates:
Jun 1, 2017 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Jun 8, 2017 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Jun 15, 2017 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Jun 22, 2017 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Jun 29, 2017 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Jul 6, 2017 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Jul 13, 2017 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Jul 20, 2017 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Jul 27, 2017 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Aug 3, 2017 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Aug 10, 2017 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Aug 17, 2017 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Aug 24, 2017 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Aug 31, 2017 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
