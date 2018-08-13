Mad Science Camp

Aug 13, 2018 - Aug 17, 2018

Explore science and work with fellow scientists to learn all about chemistry, physics, biology, and more. Through hands-on activities and take home projects, you can bring out the scientist in you. At the end of the week, put your knowledge to work and present your findings at a Science Fair. Camp starts and concludes at the Days of '76 Museum. For students going into grades 3-7; 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.; $40 for members and $50 for non-members. Reservations required. Please call Amanda Brown, Education Director, at 605-578-1657 for reservations.

