Lutefisk Feed - Waubay

Nov 17, 2017 - Nov 19, 2017

All are welcome for a delicious meal of Scandinavian favorites in support of the ministry of Camp NeSoDak! Please join us for cider and conversation in the Fireside Room prior to the meal. 

Goodies and gift baskets will be available to purchase for holiday pickup/delivery. 

A limited quantity of lingonberries, herring, and lutefisk will be available for purchase at the event.

Cost: $25

 


Location:   NeSoDak Lodge
Map:   3269 Camp Dakota Dr, Waubay, SD 57273
Phone:   605-947-4440
Email:   nesodak@losd.org
Website:   http://www.losd.org/events-retreats/nesodak/adult-retreats/lutefisk-dinners.html

All Dates:
Come to NeSoDak for a delicious meal of Scandinavian favorites.

