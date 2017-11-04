Lutefisk Feed - Summit
Nov 4, 2017 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Serving 5 pm - 8 pm
Summit is well known for it's family-style Lutefisk feed, celebrating its 78th year in 2017. We serve you at your table as we bring you unlimited Lutefisk, ham, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, bread and lefse (made by various community members). This event is steeped in tradition as a community event that everyone participates in every year.
|Location:
|Summit Community Hall
|Map:
|Summit, SD 57251
|Phone:
|605-881-4377
|Website:
|http://www.seesummitsd.com/
All Dates:
Nov 4, 2017 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Lutefisk, ham, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, bread and lefse.
