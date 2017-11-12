Share |

Lutefisk Feed & Meatball Supper - Chamberlain

Nov 12, 2017 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm

All you can eat lutefisk, lefsa and meatball supper. Homemade salads and desserts. Even if you are not wise enough to love lutefisk you will not go away hungry!


Location:   Trinity Lutheran Church
Map:   13th and Main, Chamberlain, SD 57325
Phone:   605-730-0553
Email:   tveit@midstatesd.net
Website:   http://trinity-live.org/

Nov 12, 2017 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm

