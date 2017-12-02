Living Christmas Tree - Aberdeen

Dec 2, 2017 - Dec 3, 2017

The Aberdeen Living Christmas Tree started in 1988. The performances include an orchestra, children's choir, adult choir and narration. Over the years, thousands have come to associate these performances on the first Saturday and Sunday of December with the beginning of the Christmas season in Aberdeen.

Performances are held at the Aberdeen Civic Arena 7-9 p.m. on Saturday, December 2, and 3-5 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. on Sunday, December 3.