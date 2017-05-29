Little Fellow Memorial Service - Clark
May 29, 2017
Annual remembrance of a pioneer lad befriended by a railroad worker.
|Location:
|6 miles east & 3/4 mile north of Clark, SD - follow signs
|Map:
|402 N Commercial Ct, Clark, SD 57225
|Phone:
|605-532-5772
|Website:
|http://www.clarksd.com/littlefellow.htm
All Dates:
