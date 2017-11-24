Share |

Light Up the Night and Holiday Craft & Vendor Show - Belle Fourche

Nov 24, 2017 - Nov 25, 2017

Parade of lights, tree lighting, vendors, Tri-State Museum & Visitor Center open house, fireworks and carriage rides.

November 24

  • Parade of Lights—State Street Belle Fourche—Sponsored by Belle Fourche Chamber of Commerce
  • Lighting of the Christmas Tree—Downtown Belle Fourche—Sponsored by Revitalize Belle Fourche Committee
  • Holiday Craft & Vendor Show—Downtown Belle Fourche—Sponsored by Belle Fourche Chamber of Commerce
  • Open House—Tri-State Museum & Visitor Center
  • Light UP the Night Fireworks display and carriage rides at Tri State Museum & Visitor Center—Sponsored by Center of the Nation Business Association

November 25

  • Small Business Saturday—Sponsored by the Belle Fourche Chamber of Commerce
  • Holiday Craft & Vendor Show—Downtown Belle Fourche—Sponsored by Belle Fourche Chamber of Commerce

Location:   Downtown Belle Fourche
Map:   Belle Fourche, SD 57717
Phone:   605-892-2676
Website:   http://www.bellefourchechamber.org/

