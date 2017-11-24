Share |

Light Up Beresford - Beresford

Nov 24, 2017 4:00 pm

Parade, tree lighting, visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus, music, shopping and community supper.

Starts at 4 p.m. downtown with prizes, music, shopping, and community supper from 5-7 p.m. at Flowers by Bob, tree lighting at 6 p.m. followed by parade, and Santa and Mrs Claus greeting the kids at the library.


Location:   Downtown
Map:   Beresford, SD 57004
Phone:   605-763-2021

