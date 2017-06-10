Share |

Lewis and Clark Homestead Day - Yankton

Jun 10, 2017

Make butter and candles, sample homemade ice cream, watch rope making and spinning demonstrations, and participate in pioneer games and contests.


Location:   Pierson Ranch Recreation Area
Map:   31144 Toe Road Yankton, SD 57078
Phone:   605-668-2985
Email:   Lewis-Clark@state.sd.us

All Dates:
