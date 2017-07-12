Lewis and Clark Fun Camp - Yankton
Jul 26, 2017 - Jul 27, 2017
Archery, hikes, games and nature exploration for kids. For ages 4-6 and 7-10. Pre-registration required.
|Location:
|Lewis and Clark Recreation Area Gavins Point
|Map:
|Yankton, SD 57078
|Phone:
|605-668-2985
|Website:
|http://gfp.sd.gov/state-parks/directory/lewis-and-clark/
All Dates:
Jul 12, 2017 - Jul 13, 2017
Jul 26, 2017 - Jul 27, 2017
