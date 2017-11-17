“Loving Vincent” SD Movie PREMIERE - Spearfish
Nov 17, 2017 - Nov 19, 2017
The Matthews proudly announces the South Dakota premiere of the movie, “Loving Vincent.” Screenings take place Nov. 17-19. The Friday and Saturday shows are at 7:30 p.m., with the Sunday show at 2 p.m.
This one-of-a-kind Vincent van Gogh biopic appropriates the artist’s vibrant impasto style, using animated oil paintings to examine the mystery of his last days. It is the first fully painted animated film.
Tickets are $10, $8 for subscription series and jazz season subscribers. Buy tickets now at The Matthews’ art gallery during business hours, Monday-Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., or by phone at 605-642-7973.
|Location:
|The Matthews' theater
|Map:
|612 N. Main Street, Spearfish, South Dakota 57783
|Phone:
|605-642-7973
|Email:
|marketing@matthewsopera.com
|Website:
|http://www.matthewsopera.com/loving-vincent/
All Dates:
Nov 17, 2017 - Nov 19, 2017 The Friday and Saturday shows are at 7:30 p.m., with the Sunday show at 2 p.m.
A film unlike any other created with 65,000 oil paintings.
