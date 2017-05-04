“Greater Tuna” Community Theater COMEDY - Spearfish
May 4, 2017 - May 7, 2017
Greater Tuna is the hilarious comedy about Texas’ third-smallest town — where the Lion’s Club is too liberal and Patsy Cline never dies. The eclectic band of citizens (20!) that make up this town is portrayed by only a few performers. This makes this satire on life in rural America even more delightful, as they depict the inhabitants of Tuna — men, women, children and, yes, animals.
Tickets are $15 adults, $5 youth and BHSU students. Thursday-Saturday shows are at 7:30 p.m., Sunday show is at 2 p.m.
|Location:
|The Matthews Opera House & Art
|Map:
|612 N. Main St., Spearfish, SD 57783
|Phone:
|605-642-7973
|Email:
|marketing@matthewsopera.com
|Website:
|http://The Matthews Opera House & Art, 612 N. Main Street
All Dates:
May 4, 2017 - May 7, 2017
