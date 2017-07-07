Laura Ingalls Wilder Pageant - De Smet

Jul 14, 2017 - Jul 16, 2017

The Pageant is a favorite local tradition. Each summer more than a hundred volunteers combine their talents to present a family-friendly drama based on the writings of Laura Ingalls Wilder. People from all over the world gather together on the beautiful South Dakota prairie and step back into history to a time when the West was just opening up to a wave of pioneering men and women. This year's performance is The Little Town on the Prairie.