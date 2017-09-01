Share |

Labor Day Weekend Open House - Crazy Horse

Sep 1, 2017 - Sep 4, 2017

American Indian artists featured throughout the welcome center and free admission with three cans of donated food per person.


Location:   Crazy Horse Memorial
Map:   12151 Ave of the Chiefs, Crazy Horse, SD 57730
Phone:   605-673-4681
Website:   http://www.crazyhorsememorial.org/

