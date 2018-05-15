Knickers Fore Knockers And More Golf Tournament - Sioux Falls

May 15, 2018 8:00 am - 7:00 pm

"Knickers Fore Knockers...And More" Golf Tournament is a double-shotgun golf tournament that the Feisty Fighters of South Dakota host each year to raise funds to help those affected by cancer. The event will be taking place on Tuesday, May 15, 2018 at Willow Run Golf Course, Sioux Falls. Funds raised at the event support a mission that helps to kick cancer to the curb as well as to transform the lives of survivors throughout South Dakota that have been diagnosed with cancer. To reserve your spot or for more information, contact 605-214-5725 or Mary@FeistyFighters.org today.