Knickers for Knockers And More Golf Tournament - Sioux Falls
May 16, 2017 7:00 am - 7:00 pm
ENTRY FEES:
- $1,000 per team of 4 players
- $300 individual players
SPONSORSHIPS:
- Hole sponsorships are $250 with a full team registration
- Stand-alone hole sponsorships are $500
- Other sponsorship opportunities are available
SCHEDULE:
Again this year, we are featuring a double shotgun start! There will be two different tee-times and a max of 25 teams in each start. Teams will be placed in their preferred start-time on a first-come, first-served basis.
- 7:00AM - Registration & Breakfast for First Round of Teams
- 8:00AM - Shotgun Start for First Round of Teams
- 12:00PM - 1:00PM
Lunch for all golfers
- 12:00PM - Registration for Second Round of Teams
- 1:00PM - Shotgun Start for Second Round of Teams
- 5:00PM - 6:30PM
Dinner for all golfers
Funds raised at the event supports a mission that helps to kick cancer to the curb as well as to transform the lives of survivors throughout South Dakota that have been diagnosed with cancer.
|Location:
|Willow Run Golf Course
|Map:
|8000 SD Hwy 42, Sioux Falls, SD 57110
|Phone:
|605-376-6432
|Email:
|Pat@FeistyFighters.org
|Website:
|http://www.facebook.com/events/240988459650149/
All Dates:
May 16, 2017 7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Double-shot gun golf tournament that the Feisty Fighters of South Dakota host each year to raise funds to help those affected by cancer.
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.