Knickers for Knockers And More Golf Tournament - Sioux Falls

May 16, 2017 7:00 am - 7:00 pm

ENTRY FEES:
- $1,000 per team of 4 players
- $300 individual players

SPONSORSHIPS:
- Hole sponsorships are $250 with a full team registration
- Stand-alone hole sponsorships are $500
- Other sponsorship opportunities are available

SCHEDULE:
Again this year, we are featuring a double shotgun start! There will be two different tee-times and a max of 25 teams in each start. Teams will be placed in their preferred start-time on a first-come, first-served basis.

- 7:00AM - Registration & Breakfast for First Round of Teams
- 8:00AM - Shotgun Start for First Round of Teams

- 12:00PM - 1:00PM
Lunch for all golfers

- 12:00PM - Registration for Second Round of Teams
- 1:00PM - Shotgun Start for Second Round of Teams

- 5:00PM - 6:30PM
Dinner for all golfers

Funds raised at the event supports a mission that helps to kick cancer to the curb as well as to transform the lives of survivors throughout South Dakota that have been diagnosed with cancer.


Location:   Willow Run Golf Course
Map:   8000 SD Hwy 42, Sioux Falls, SD 57110
Phone:   605-376-6432
Email:   Pat@FeistyFighters.org
Website:   http://www.facebook.com/events/240988459650149/

Double-shot gun golf tournament that the Feisty Fighters of South Dakota host each year to raise funds to help those affected by cancer.

