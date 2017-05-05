Joseph and The Amazing Technicolor® Dreamcoat (musical) - Lead

May 7, 2017 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm

The public is invited to experience the Gold Camp Players (GCP) community theatre spring musical production of Joseph and The Amazing Technicolor® Dreamcoat, the Biblical saga of Joseph and his coat of many colors, coming to vibrant life in this high energy spring musical parable.



This GCP musical is directed by David Scherer, with musical direction provided by Shelley Dragoo, both of Lead. The music is by Andrew Lloyd Webber; with book and lyrics by Tim Rice. The GCP community theatre consists of residents of the northern Black Hills communities who enjoy acting, singing, dancing or behind the scenes theatre production and volunteer their talents for year-round productions and performances at the HHOH.



"This enchanting musical explodes like glittering fireworks. A brilliant celebration of words, music and colour." — John Peter



Joseph, his father's favorite son, is a boy blessed with prophetic dreams. When he is sold into slavery by his jealous brothers and taken to Egypt, Joseph endures a series of adventures in which his spirit and humanity are continually challenged. He is purchased by Potiphar where thwarting advances from Potiphar's wife lands him in jail. When news of Joseph's gift to interpret dreams reaches the Pharaoh (humorously depicted as Elvis), Joseph is well on his way to becoming second in command. Eventually his brothers, having suffered greatly, unknowingly find themselves groveling at the feet of the brother they betrayed but no longer recognize. After testing their integrity, Joseph reveals himself leading to a heartfelt reconciliation of the sons of Israel. Set to an engaging cornucopia of musical styles, from country-western and calypso to bubble-gum pop and rock 'n' roll, this Old Testament tale emerges both timely and timeless.



The Gold Camp Players production of Joseph and The Amazing Technicolor® Dreamcoat is sponsored by Deadwood History, Inc and KEVN Black Hills Fox TV.



Admission is $15 for adults, $10 for members, and $5 for students 17 and younger, and free to kids 6 and younger. Tickets are available at the door, online or by phone, or at the office at the back of the HHOH building at 308 Julius Street.



Free parking is located behind the building, on Main Street, and lot parking within four blocks or less from the theater. The building is wheelchair accessible and assistive listening devices are also available.



Support for the HHOH is provided in part by annual members, the City of Lead, and the Adams-Mastrovich Family Foundation.



For more information, please contact the HHOH at 605-584-2067 or online at www.homestakeoperahouse.org.



The HHOH is a 501(c) 3 non-profit organization dedicated to returning the building to productive use for the enrichment of the community and to provide arts and culture and educational opportunities for generations to come. The HHOH is an equal opportunity provider and employer.