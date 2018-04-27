John James Audubon's Birthday Celebration - Rapid City

Apr 27, 2018 5:30 pm - 9:00 pm

The public is invited to attend Prairie Hills Audubon Society's April meeting, a birthday celebration for John James Audubon, featuring poetry and artwork with a nature or conservation theme.

5:30 - 6:15 pm Set-up time for artists

6:00 - 6:15 pm Opening. Snacks will be served.

6:15 - 6:30 pm Introductions and announcements

6:30 - 8:30 pm Slide show