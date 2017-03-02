Share |

JAS Quintet Live Jazz Concert - Spearfish

Mar 2, 2017 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm

The Matthews hosts Sioux Falls’ jazz ensemble, JAS Quintet. This is the first event for the 2017 Jazz Sessions season at the opera house. This is also the band’s West River CD release of their debut album, Leap Year Baby.

Tickets are $35 for cabaret table seating and $20 for balcony seating. Tickets are available at The Matthews’ art gallery during business hours, Tuesday-Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., or by phone at 605-642-7973. ONLINE tickets available at https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=72103


Location:   The Matthews Theater
Map:   612 N. Main Street, Spearfish, SD 57783
Phone:   605-642-7973
Email:   marketing@matthewsopera.com
Website:   http://www.matthewsopera.com/jas-quintet-jazz/

All Dates:
