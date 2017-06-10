It's All About Science Festival - Sioux Falls

Jun 10, 2017 9:00 am - 5:00 pm

The 6th Annual It’s All About Science Festival is a celebration and exploration of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) for children and adults of all ages. The mission of the festival is to promote a science-centric community by showcasing “all things science” to the Northern Plains communities.

The It’s All About Science Festival is a community-led event, and was initiated by Dakota science-based organizations to promote STEM education (science, technology, engineering and mathematics). Having an event like this in our community cultivates and prepares the next generation of our local economy in a unique and compelling way.

The all-day festival is free of charge and includes over 50 hands-on activities, demonstrations and exhibits from student groups, educators, and STEM industries, in addition to high-caliber performances.