Independence Day Celebration - Keystone

Jul 3, 2017 8:30 am

Cultural heritage performances and demonstrations, presidential re-enactors and ranger led programs.


Location:   Mount Rushmore
Map:   13000 SD-244, Keystone, SD 57751
Phone:   605-574-2523
Website:   http://www.blackhillsbadlands.com/calendar-of-events/2014-07-03-000000-2014-07-05-000000/independence-day-celebration-mount-rushmore

