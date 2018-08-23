Hugh Glass Rendezvous - Lemmon
Aug 23, 2018 - Aug 26, 2018
Celebrate Hugh Glass with a weekend of camping, demonstrations, black powder shoot, story telling and guided hikes. Opening ceremony and reception at Grand River Museum (Thursday); Friday 24th youth day -- includes demonstrations of primitive crafts like archery, blacksmithing, tomahawk throwing and the firing of the candy cannon.
|Location:
|Hugh Glass Park at Shadehill Resevoir
|Map:
|19150 Summerville Road Shadehill, SD 57638
|Phone:
|605-393-5832
|Website:
|http://www.hughglassrendezvous.com
All Dates:
